US, South Korea agree to deepen cooperation on nuclear-powered subs

South Korea hosts around 28,500 US troops and has pledged to raise defence spending to 3.5% of GDP. (EPA Images pic)

SEOUL : US under secretary of defense for policy Elbridge Colby and South Korean defence minister Ahn Gyu-back agreed during talks today to deepen cooperation on Seoul’s pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine, South Korea’s defence ministry said.

Colby is visiting Seoul on his first overseas trip in the post, which comes as Washington signals it expects South Korea to take a more leading role in deterring North Korea.

In a statement, the ministry said both sides viewed cooperation on a nuclear-powered submarine as a step that would strengthen South Korea’s ability to lead the defence of the peninsula and elevate the security alliance.

The Pentagon’s new national defense strategy, released on Friday, said that it expects a “more limited” US role in deterring North Korea, with South Korea taking the primary responsibility.

“Ahn also pressed for faster progress on the transfer of wartime operational control to Seoul and called for closer coordination on alliance follow-up measures,” the ministry said.

Colby, the Pentagon’s top defence and foreign policy official, said in a post on X on his arrival that South Korea is a “model ally” committed to increasing defence spending in line with US regional strategy.

South Korea hosts about 28,500 US troops and last year pledged to lift defence spending to 3.5% of GDP, a move that Colby and other US officials have praised as strengthening Seoul’s role in deterring North Korea.

Colby will also visit Japan during his Asian trip, according to media reports.