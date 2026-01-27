Singapore monitors haze risk as smoke drifts from regional fires

Singapore experiences periodic transboundary haze from regional vegetation and peatland fires, particularly in drier months. (Bernama pic)

SINGAPORE : Singapore is on alert for possible haze after hotspots linked to vegetation fires were detected north of the city-state, raising the risk of smoke drifting across borders, according to the National Environment Agency.

Prevailing winds from the north or northeast may transport smoke haze southward and residents could notice a burning smell at times, the NEA said in a Facebook post late on Monday. This may not necessarily result in a marked deterioration in air quality readings, it added.

As of 6am Tuesday, Singapore’s 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index ranged from 37 to 61, placing conditions in the “good” to “moderate” range, according to the agency’s website. The NEA said it is continuing to monitor developments.

Singapore is periodically affected by transboundary haze linked to vegetation and peatland fires in the region, particularly during drier periods. Air quality conditions can change depending on fire activity and weather patterns.