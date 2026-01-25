Liew clarifies STR eligibility for Malaysians crossing into Singapore

Many Malaysians, especially those residing in Johor Bahru, travel to Singapore for work, school and leisure, primarily via the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysians who frequently cross into Singapore are not automatically disqualified from receiving the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR), said deputy finance minister Liew Chin Tong.

Liew said the confusion arose after some Johor Bahru residents questioned whether frequent border crossings would affect their eligibility for STR, which is a targeted cash aid initiative meant only for Malaysian citizens.

To ensure fair distribution and prevent misuse, he said that the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) cross-checks applicants’ details with data from multiple agencies, including the immigration department.

“One to seven times a month is still considered normal and acceptable for reasons such as medical treatment, emergencies, short-term assignments or family matters.

“Eight times or more a month is interpreted as a significant period spent overseas,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Therefore, Liew said the notion that STR is being “cancelled” for those who frequently travel to Singapore is misleading.

“(The application) is marked as ‘Not Approved’ under Reason Code 31, which applies when an applicant or their spouse is deemed to be living, working, or studying abroad,” he said.

However, Liew said the government is aware of the concerns raised and is open to reviewing cases through an appeals process.

“There are Malaysians who need to frequently travel in and out of Singapore, for example, those working as drivers for local logistics companies,” he said, adding that appeals are open throughout the year.