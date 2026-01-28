Spain eyes full service on train tragedy line in 10 days

The Madrid-Seville line was Spain’s first high-speed rail connection when it was opened in 1992. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : Spain aims to restart within 10 days full service on a key high-speed railway line where a collision between two trains killed 45 people, the transport minister said on Wednesday.

The Jan 18 disaster in the southern region of Andalusia – one of Europe’s deadliest such accidents this century – partially shut the line linking Madrid and the city of Seville as investigators cleared the wreckage and collected evidence.

“Today we have received legal permission to proceed with the replacement of the infrastructure in the section of the accident,” transport minister Oscar Puente wrote on X.

“Our aim is that it is completed in a timeframe of approximately 10 calendar days. After the replacement, the whole of the Madrid-Seville line will resume service,” he added.

The line was Spain’s first high-speed rail connection when it opened in 1992, with the network expanding to become the world’s second-largest after China’s and a source of national pride.

But the accident has raised doubts about the safety of rail travel in the country.

A preliminary report released last week suggested the track was cracked before a train run by private firm Iryo derailed and smashed into an oncoming service operated by state company Renfe.