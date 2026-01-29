Indonesian couple caned 140 times for sex outside marriage, alcohol

A woman accused of having sex outside marriage reacts before being publicly caned by a member of the Sharia police in Banda Aceh. (AFP pic)

BANDA ACEH : Sharia police caned a couple 140 times each in Indonesia’s Aceh province on Thursday for having sex outside marriage and consuming alcohol.

It is likely one of the severest such punishments since the deeply conservative region adopted Islamic law.

Sexual relations between an unmarried couple are strictly outlawed in Aceh, the only place in Indonesia to impose a version of sharia.

The couple, a man and a woman, were struck on their backs with a rattan stick in a public park while dozens of people watched, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

The woman fainted after enduring her punishment and was escorted to an ambulance.

In total, the pair received 140 lashes: 100 for sex outside marriage and 40 for consuming alcohol, the head of Banda Aceh’s Sharia police, Muhammad Rizal, told AFP.

It is thought to be one of the highest numbers of cane lashes imposed since sharia was implemented after Aceh was granted special autonomy in 2001.

The couple was among six people flogged for breaking the Islamic code, including a sharia police officer and his female partner, who were caught in close proximity in a private place.

That couple received 23 strikes each.

“As promised, we make no exceptions, especially not for our own members. This certainly tarnishes our name,” Rizal said.

Caning retains strong support in Aceh to punish a range of offences, including gambling, drinking alcohol, having gay sex and having sexual relations outside marriage.

Last year, two men were publicly flogged 76 times each after they were found guilty of sexual relations by the sharia court.