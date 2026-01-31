China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed South China Sea shoal

The Scarborough Shoal is in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, but China also claims it as part of its territory. (EPA Images pic)

BEIJING : China conducted naval and air patrols around the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Saturday, the China Southern Theater Command said.

The shoal is in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, but China also claims it as part of its territory.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China has stepped up combat readiness patrols in the area in January, “resolutely countering the infringement provocations of individual countries within the region,” the post said.

The militaries of the Philippines and the US carried out joint exercises in the Scarborough Shoal area earlier this week, in the 11th such drill since November 2023, Manila’s armed forces said on Tuesday.