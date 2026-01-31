Portugal braces for more rain as 200,000 still without power

People walk past debris in a street in Praia da Vieira after Storm Kristin hit Portugal. (AFP pic)

LISBON : Portugal braced for more heavy rain as 200,000 consumers were still without power, days after Storm Kristin swept the country, killing five people.

The national weather agency, IPMA, has placed all of mainland Portugal on alert for heavy rain until Monday and urged the public to stay informed.

Storm Kristin struck central and northern Portugal overnight on Tuesday with hurricane-force winds, causing flooding, property damage and travel disruptions.

Some 211,000 customers were still without power on Saturday, mainly in the centre of the country, according to E-redes, the electricity distribution network operator.

The majority were in the Leiria district in central Portugal, where the storm knocked down poles and high-voltage lines.

Generators have been deployed to support hospitals, water systems and telecommunications.

Leiria mayor Goncalo Lopes appealed for volunteers to help repair damaged roofs before more rain arrives.

“From midnight, we’re expecting more rain. It is something that worries us,” he told private television channel SIC.