Lotus’s Malaysia opens LRT-connected store at Datum Jelatek

Lotus’s Malaysia’s latest store is located in Datum Jelatek Shopping Centre, and is directly connected to the LRT Jelatek on the Kelana Jaya Line. (Lotus’s Malaysia pic)

SETIAWANGSA : There is something quietly reassuring about a good neighbourhood supermarket – the kind that fits into your life without you having to plan around it.

A place you can drop by after work for dinner ingredients, pick up fresh fruit for the week, or grab a last-minute household essential before heading home.

That everyday convenience just became a lot easier for residents and commuters in Jelatek, with the official opening of Lotus’s Datum Jelatek, a new neighbourhood supermarket by Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia).

Located within Datum Jelatek Shopping Centre and directly connected to LRT Jelatek on the Kelana Jaya Line, the 2,000 sq m store is designed for modern urban routines – where time matters, budgets matter, and getting what you need quickly can make all the difference.

“The store is designed to fit naturally into customers’ everyday lives. Whether it’s a quick stop after work or shopping for the family, Lotus’s Datum Jelatek offers the right mix of affordability, choice and convenience for the neighbourhood,” said Neil Gurusamy, chief operations officer of Lotus’s Malaysia.

The store is clearly zoned with intuitive signage, and offers around 12,000 SKUs to meet shoppers’ needs. (Lotus’s Malaysia pic)

The new store is also a convenient choice for motorists, with access to major highways including the Ampang–Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Duta–Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE), Sungai Besi–Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) and Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2). It is well-positioned to serve the wider Keramat-Jelatek catchment, offering a practical grocery option for those who value speed, ease and accessibility.

As Lotus’s Malaysia’s 70th store, Lotus’s Datum Jelatek brings together everyday affordability and a carefully planned shopping experience.

The store is clearly zoned with intuitive signage, making it easy to navigate even during quick stops.

Shoppers can expect a curated range of around 12,000 SKUs, covering everything from fresh produce and groceries to frozen foods, bakery items, household essentials, health and beauty products, home furnishings and small electrical appliances.

Among the highlights is Lo’Ti, Lotus’s exclusive in-house bakery brand. The store also focuses on fresh and frozen essentials priced for everyday savings, without compromising on quality – a balance that many families and working adults will appreciate, especially with rising living costs.

To celebrate the opening, Lotus’s Datum Jelatek is rolling out a line-up of promotions, rewards and activities.

Get ready to enjoy an amazing line-up of promotions, rewards and activities at Lotus’s Malaysia newly-opened 70th store in Datum Jelatek. (Lotus’s Malaysia pic)

One Day Deals (Jan 24– 31, limited to 1,000 units per item)

Lotus’s kitchen towels at RM7.88

Grade C Eggs at RM7.88

Lotus’s Cooking Oil at RM26.99

Ikan Siakap M (400g–600g) at RM7.88 per unit

Red Watermelon at RM0.98 per kg

Buy 1 Free 1 on Lotus’s canned sardines and many more.

Enjoy 40% discounts on selected groceries

Lotus’s Halal Whole Chicken at RM5.88 per kg

Udang Sederhana L at RM22.88 per kg

Carrots 500g at RM0.98 per pack

Elba Blender and Grinder at RM58.88 per unit

MAG Rapid Air Fryer 4.5L at RM80.88 per unit

Exclusive activities for My Lotus’s members

Tangkap & Menang: spend a minimum of RM80 from Jan 24–25 to play the claw machine.

FREE Nasi Lemak, Gardenia/Massimo Bread, Lotus’s Cup Cakes (limited to 150 sets per day only, while stocks last)

From Jan 24-Feb 3, enjoy 3X My Lotus’s loyalty points for existing and new My Lotus’s members with a minimum spend of RM80 here.

Jimat! Lagi Jimat!: spend a minimum of RM120 in a single receipt to enjoy up to RM5 cash vouchers on your next purchase (redeemable from Feb 5-18).

Ongoing “Semuanya Ekstra Ongsem Belanja & Menang Contest”: with a minimum spend of RM128 per receipt and submission via the Lotus’s Malaysia App, members qualify to win cash and vouchers totaling RM888,888 (Jan 1–Feb 25).

In the spirit of community, the launch also highlighted Lotus’s partnership with Kechara Soup Kitchen under the #KitakanJiran initiative, which redistributes surplus food to communities in need.

