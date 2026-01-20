Kelana Jaya line LRT train pulled from service after power collector failure

Rapid Rail said yesterday’s incident at the Sri Rampai station was handled according to safety procedures.

PETALING JAYA : A Kelana Jaya line train has been pulled from service following a technical issue that occurred at the Sri Rampai station on Monday morning, Rapid Rail said.

The rail operator said that the train’s electrical current collector component sustained damage during operations in the 8.10am incident.

“Once the issue was detected, the train was immediately withdrawn from service to allow Rapid Rail’s engineering team to conduct a thorough inspection,” it said in a statement today.

“The operations team acted in accordance with established safety procedures to ensure that all passengers were safe, and to minimise any disruption to services.”

The clarification came after an X user posted a thread describing a “loud explosion” in the first coach while travelling from Taman Melawati towards Wangsa Maju and Putra Heights.

Another user posted that passengers were asked to disembark at the Sri Rampai station.

Rapid Rail said initial inspection findings showed that all train safety systems were functioning as designed and in line with operational specifications.

“Rapid Rail apologises for any inconvenience caused to passengers and appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation throughout the handling of the incident,” it added.