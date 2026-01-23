Ad-free option now available on Waktu Solat Malaysia

The ad-free subscription also unlocks access to Tonton’s premium streaming content. (Waktu Solat Malaysia pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Islamic lifestyle app Waktu Solat Malaysia has introduced a new no-ads subscription option, allowing its 1.5 million users to access premium features without advertising interruptions.

Operated under REV Media Group, the app has recorded 9.8 million downloads to date and averages 8.3 million monthly sessions, reflecting its growing use among Malaysians seeking prayer-related and Islamic lifestyle tools on a single platform.

REV OTT programme manager Safwan Rahim said the introduction of the ad-free option was in response to user feedback, especially concerns over disruptive advertisements.

“We listened to user feedback, particularly regarding disruptive advertisements that caused confusion and, in some cases, suspicion of inappropriate content.

“With this new ad-free option, we provide a smoother and more focused experience for all our users,” he said.

Users can subscribe on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis after updating the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. The monthly plan is priced at RM9.90, while the quarterly plan costs RM28. An annual subscription is also available at RM108.

Subscriptions can be paid via mobile network billing, FPX, e-wallets, credit and debit cards, as well as DuitNow banking options.

Once subscribed, users gain uninterrupted access to features such as prayer times, the Al-Quran, Qibla direction, daily tasbih, supplications, prayer guides and zikr – all without advertisements.

The subscription also includes access to Media Prima’s Tonton streaming platform, unlocking ad-free premium content such as exclusive dramas, movies and television programmes from TV3, TV9 and 8TV.

Premium channels, Korean content, as well as rewards including discounts, exclusive event tickets and early access to new content also await those who sign up.

“With this launch, we aim to elevate the user experience, ensuring the spiritual, educational and entertainment needs of our users are met in a secure, ad-free environment,” Safwan concluded.

For more information and subscription details, check out Waktu Solat Malaysia on App Store and Google Play.