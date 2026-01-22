‘Snow White’, ‘War of the Worlds’ lead Razzie nominations

‘Snow White’, a 2025 remake of the 1937 animated classic, scored a worst-picture nod along with nominations for worst remake, director and screenplay. (Disney pic)

LOS ANGELES : Hollywood’s annual reckoning with its film failures took shape on Wednesday as Disney’s live‑action “Snow White” and the “War of the Worlds” remake each received six nods for the Golden Raspberry Awards.

Popularly known as the Razzies, the awards are an annual Oscar spoof that spotlights Hollywood’s worst performances. The 46th Golden Raspberry Awards are set for March 14, the day before the Oscars.

The fantasy film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Its seven computer-generated dwarf characters were also cited for both worst supporting actors and “worst screen combo”.

Tying with “Snow White”, the 2025 science-fiction film “War of the Worlds”, starring rapper Ice Cube and actor Eva Longoria and based on H G Wells’ 1898 novel, also scored six nominations, including worst picture, actors, remake, director, screenplay and screen combo.

Other nominees include the psychological thriller “Hurry Up Tomorrow” and the action-adventure Netflix film “The Electric State”, starring “Stranger Things” lead Millie Bobby Brown.

Notably, Malaysians might be absolutely gutted to see Ipoh’s very own Michelle Yeoh receive a worst actress nod for her role in “Star Trek: Section 31”, itself up for a worst picture award.

Sylvester Stallone, a frequent target of the Razzies’ ire, is nominated for worst supporting actor for “Alarum”, while his daughter Scarlet Rose Stallone is up for worst supporting actress for “Gunslingers”.

Other notable names in contention include Nicolas Cage (worst supporting actor for “Gunslingers”) as well as James Corden and Rihanna (worst screen combo for “Smurfs”).

Michelle Yeoh, seen here with her Oscar, received a worst actress nomination for ‘Star Trek: Section 31’. (AFP pic)

More than 1,100 Razzie members from across the United States and about two dozen other countries vote on the awards, according to the Razzie website. Voters are members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation, comprising film critics and movie experts.

Full list of Razzie nominees

Worst picture

“The Electric State”

“Hurry Up Tomorrow”

“Snow White”

“Star Trek: Section 31”

“War of the Worlds”

Worst actor

Dave Bautista, “In the Lost Lands”

Ice Cube, “War of the Worlds”

Scott Eastwood, “Alarum”

Jared Leto, “Tron: Ares”

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Worst actress

Ariana DeBose, “Love Hurts”

Milla Jovovich, “In the Lost Lands”

Natalie Portman, “Fountain of Youth”

Rebel Wilson, “Bride Hard”

Michelle Yeoh, “Star Trek: Section 31”

Worst remake/rip off/sequel

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Five Nights at Freddy’s 2”

“Smurfs”

“Snow White”

“War of the Worlds”

Worst supporting actress

Anna Chlumsky, “Bride Hard”

Ema Horvath, “The Strangers: Chapter 2”

Scarlet Rose Stallone, “Gunslingers”

Kacey Rohl, “Star Trek: Section 31”

Isis Valverde, “Alarum”

Worst supporting actor

All seven dwarves, “Snow White”

Nicolas Cage, “Gunslingers”

Stephen Dorff, “Bride Hard”

Greg Kinnear, “Off the Grid”

Sylvester Stallone, “Alarum”

Worst screen combo

All seven dwarves, “Snow White”

James Corden and Rihanna, “Smurfs”

Ice Cube and his Zoom camera, “War of the Worlds”

Robert DeNiro and Robert DeNiro, “The Alto Knights”

The Weeknd and “his colossal ego,” “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Worst director

Rich Lee, “War of the Worlds”

Olatunde Osunsanmi, “Star Trek: Section 31”

The Russo Brothers, “The Electric State”

Trey Edward Shults, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Marc Webb, “Snow White”

Worst screenplay