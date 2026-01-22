Taylor Swift to join Songwriters Hall of Fame as second-youngest inductee

At 36 years old, the honour places 14-time Grammy winner Swift among the most celebrated songwriters across generations. (AFP pic)

LOS ANGELES : Taylor Swift will become the second-youngest songwriter ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the organisation announced on Wednesday.

At 36, she follows Stevie Wonder, who was 33 when he was inducted in 1983.

The honour places the 14-time Grammy winner among the most celebrated songwriters across generations. Swift will be inducted alongside Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, and Kiss bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

The ceremony is set for June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

“They’ve literally written the soundtrack to our lives – the songs we dance to, cry to and rock out to,” culture correspondent Anthony Mason said on CBS Mornings while announcing the inductees.

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame requires inductees to have a notable catalogue of work at least 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Swift, known for hits such as “Bad Blood”, has won four Grammy awards for album of the year. Her most recent release, “The Life of a Showgirl”, sold more copies in its first week than any other album in the modern era, according to Billboard.

Last May, Swift announced that she had bought back her music rights, officially reclaiming ownership of all her master recordings, including her first six albums.

Later in the year, her record-breaking Eras Tour spawned both a concert film and a six-part documentary series on Disney+.

Her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold the equivalent of eight million albums in the United States, according to music analytics firm Luminate.