Actor-vendor impresses with fluent Mandarin at Johor pasar malam

Sales of Razzuan Rosli’s fruit juice have almost doubled since a recent video of him speaking Mandarin went viral. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : A night market here has gained an unlikely attraction thanks to one vendor who has gone viral – and not just thanks to his fruit juice.

TikTok users have been flocking to videos of a Malay trader effortlessly chatting in Mandarin with customers, turning a routine pasar malam stop into a viral moment that has clocked millions of views online.

The man behind the now-famous juice stall is 35-year-old Razzuan Rosli – who, as it turns out, is an actor known for playing villains on screen.

Speaking with Bernama, he said he never imagined a casual video filmed while serving customers would spark such widespread attention.

“Everything happened by chance. I recorded myself speaking Mandarin to a Chinese customer and suddenly it went viral,” he said at the Johor Jaya night market, where he sells avocado and pomegranate juice.

“After that, more people started coming to my stall – not just the Chinese community but Malays and Indians, too,” he added with a laugh.

Razzuan attended Chinese-medium primary schools in Rengit and Kangkar Pulai, and grew up in a household that encouraged learning multiple languages.

Best known for antagonistic roles in dramas, including the popular series “Tujuh Hari Mencintaimu 2”, Razzuan said his language skills have become an unexpected asset at the night market, which attracts a largely Chinese crowd.

Razzuan speaking with a customer at his juice stall at the Johor Jaya night market. (Bernama pic)

“I hadn’t spoken much Chinese for a long time, but this place became my chance to relearn, polish my speaking skills and pick up new vocabulary,” he said.

For him, language is more than just a sales tool. “Customers feel appreciated when I speak their language,” he noted. “It brings people closer and makes doing business friendlier and more fun.”

The viral attention has translated into real-world rewards: juice sales have almost doubled since the videos started circulating, with curious customers stopping by for both drinks and conversation.

Beyond the night market, Razzuan remains deeply passionate about acting. A graduate of the Kuala Lumpur Drama Festival programme, he has appeared in more than 20 drama productions and continues to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry.

“I will definitely continue acting. I hope producers or directors who see these videos will notice my potential,” he said, adding that he is open to new challenges, including acting in a Chinese-language drama.