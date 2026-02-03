Syria Kurds impose curfew in Qamishli ahead of govt forces entry

The government convoy is expected to enter the city later on Tuesday and will include a limited number of forces and vehicles. (EPA Images pic)

QAMISHLI : Kurdish forces imposed a curfew on Kurdish-majority Qamishli in northeastern Syria on Tuesday, ahead of the deployment of government troops to the city, an AFP team reported.

The curfew came after Syrian security personnel entered the mixed Kurdish-Arab city of Hasakeh and the countryside around the Kurdish town of Kobane on Monday as part of a comprehensive agreement to gradually integrate the Kurds’ military and civilian institutions into the state.

The Kurds had ceded territory to advancing government forces in recent weeks.

An AFP correspondent saw Kurdish security forces deployed in Qamishli and found the streets empty of civilians and shops closed after the curfew came into effect early on Tuesday.

It will remain in force until 6.00am (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.

The government convoy is expected to enter the city later on Tuesday and will include a limited number of forces and vehicles, according to Marwan al-Ali, the Damascus-appointed head of internal security in Hasakeh province.

The integration of Kurdish security forces into the interior ministry’s ranks will follow, he added.

Friday’s deal “seeks to unify Syrian territory”, including Kurdish areas, while also maintaining an ongoing ceasefire and introducing the “gradual integration” of Kurdish forces and administrative institutions, according to the text of the agreement.

It was a blow to the Kurds, who had sought to preserve the de facto autonomy they exercised after seizing vast areas of north and northeast Syria in battles against the Islamic State jihadist group during the civil war, backed by a US-led coalition.

Mazloum Abdi, head of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), had previously said the deal would be implemented on the ground from Monday, with both sides to pull forces back from frontline positions in parts of the northeast and from Kobane in the north.

He added that a “limited internal security force” would enter parts of Hasakeh and Qamishli, but that “no military forces will enter any Kurdish city or town”.