Turkey’s Erdogan says discussed Syria, Gaza with Trump in ‘very good’ call

During the call, Donald Trump and Tayyip Erdogan also discussed fighting Islamic State and the status of IS prisoners held in Syrian detention facilities. (File pic)

WASHINGTON : Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed developments in Syria and Gaza in a call with US President Donald Trump, his office said on Wednesday, as Syria’s Turkey-backed government announced a ceasefire with US-allied Kurdish forces after days of clashes.

Syria’s government this week seized swathes of territory in the northeast and gave the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces four days to agree on integrating into the central state.

The SDF’s main ally, the US, said in a statement that the partnership with the group had changed nature after Syria’s new government emerged and urged the group to accept.

“During the call, President Erdogan stated that Turkey was closely following developments in Syria, that Syria’s unity, harmony and territorial integrity were important for Turkey,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

It added that Erdogan and Trump also discussed the battle with Islamic State and “the situation of the Islamic State prisoners in the Syrian prisons”.

Turkey deems the SDF a terrorist organisation linked with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has carried out a four-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.

Ankara has been engaged in a peace process with the PKK, under which it says the militant group – and its extensions – must disband and disarm.

Ankara, the main foreign backer of Syria’s new government, has praised Damascus’ advances against the SDF and repeatedly demanded that the group disband, disarm, and integrate into the Syrian state apparatus.

“Our President said that a Syria that is developing with all of its elements, is rid of terror and in peace will contribute to the region’s stability,” Erdogan’s office said.

The two presidents also discussed developments in Gaza, it said, adding Erdogan told Trump that Turkey would continue to work in coordination with its Nato ally, the US, to achieve peace there.

Erdogan thanked Trump for inviting him to join the Board of Peace, it added.

Trump said earlier on Tuesday that he had a “very good call” with Erdogan, without elaborating, after having told reporters during a briefing prior to the meeting that the discussions were going to be “very important”.