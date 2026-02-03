Trump warns Iran of ‘bad things’ unless deal struck with US

US President Donald Trump told reporters that the US was talking with Iran and said reaching a deal would be positive. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : President Donald Trump warned on Monday that “bad things” will happen if Iran fails to reach a deal with the United States, after Tehran called for the start of nuclear talks with Washington.

“Right now we’re talking to them, we’re talking to Iran, and if we can work something out that’d be great. And if we can’t, probably bad things would happen,” Trump told reporters in the White House.

With tensions flaring, Trump declined to discuss any possible military action against Iran, but reiterated that the “tremendous force” including an aircraft carrier he has dispatched to the Middle East was arriving in the region soon.