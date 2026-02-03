Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, officials say

Ukrainian rescuers search and assist at the site of a Russian strike in a residential area of Odesa. (EPA Images pic)

KYIV : Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital with missiles early on Tuesday, officials said, with initial reports saying apartment blocks and other buildings had suffered damage.

Reuters witnesses reported loud explosions in the city and said both missiles and drones were being deployed.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, said on Telegram that several apartment buildings, an education establishment and a commercial building had been damaged in districts east of the Dnipro River.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko ordered emergency medical crews to affected parts of the city.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said Russian missiles and drones were also attacking his city in northeastern Ukraine.

The governor of southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region said his region was also under attack and anti-aircraft units were in action in neighbouring Zaporizhzhia region.