Spain, Portugal brace for fresh storm after flood deaths

Workers install a flood barrier near La Saleta ravine, in the municipality of Aldaia, Valencia province. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : Spain and Portugal on Saturday braced for another storm heading for the Iberian peninsula, just days after the floods caused by Storm Leonardo killed at least one person in each country.

The latest depression, christened Storm Marta, has prompted the deployment of more than 26,500 rescuers in Portugal, where the foul weather has led three municipalities to postpone Sunday’s presidential vote till next week.

Both countries have issued warnings over the potential fresh floods, after inundations blocked hundreds of roads, disrupted trains and forced thousands to evacuate from the rising waters.

Mario Silvestre, commander in Portugal’s civil protection agency, warned that the forecast was “extremely worrying”, as quoted by the Lusa press agency.

His organisation fears gusts of wind reaching 110km (68 miles) per hour after Marta reaches the Portuguese coastline, along with landslides and flash floods.

“All the furniture is completely destroyed, the water broke the window, forced the doors open and then burst through the window from the other side,” Francisco Marques, a municipal employee in the central village of Constancia, told AFP.

After flying over flood-hit areas in southern Spain near Cadiz on Friday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that “difficult days” lay ahead for the region as a result of the “very dangerous” weather forecast.

The Socialist premier is due to visit rescuers in Madrid on Saturday.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, who paid a visit to the afflicted regions on Friday, warned that the damage exceeded €4 billion (US$4.7 billion), according to a still-provisional toll.

Portugal was already reeling from the effects of Storm Kristin, which led to the deaths of five people, injured hundreds and left tens of thousands without power, when Leonardo hit earlier this week.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is increasing the length, intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, such as the floods and heatwaves that have struck both countries in recent years.