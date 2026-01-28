Netherlands offers to assist Sarawak in tackling floods

Dutch ambassador to Malaysia Jacques Warner, who paid a courtesy call on Sarawak deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian in Kuching, said an MoU his country is likely to sign with Putrajaya can be extended to the state. (Ukas pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Netherlands says it is willing to share its extensive expertise and experience in water management to assist Sarawak in tackling the increasingly serious floods in the state caused by climate change.

Dutch ambassador to Malaysia Jacques Warner said the Netherlands is expected to ink a memorandum of understanding on water cooperation with Putrajaya in the near future, and proposed that the scope of the MoU be expanded to Sarawak.

“Over hundreds of years, we have developed various solutions that have made us experienced and knowledgeable in water management issues.

“We would like to share this knowledge, expertise, as well as goods and services with Sarawak in the future to help reduce the risk and impact of floods,” the Sarawak public communications unit (Ukas) quoted Warner as telling reporters after a courtesy call on Sarawak deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian in Petra Jaya, Kuching, today.

He said Sarawak has experienced serious flooding in recent years, including in Bintulu, Sibu and several other areas, thus requiring a more comprehensive long-term approach.

Warner said cooperation and sharing of expertise are important to reduce the risk and damage brought about by floods, especially as climate change worsens the impact of such disasters.