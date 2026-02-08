Japan’s Takaichi set to secure big majority in lower house election

Sanae Takaichi, 64, called a rare winter snap election to leverage high personal approval since leading the ruling LDP. (EPA Images pic)

TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s party is set to secure a big majority in Japan’s lower house in an election on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK forecast, based on exit polls.

Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party is set to win 274 to 328 of the 465 seats in the chamber, well above the 233 needed for a majority, according to NHK.

Japan’s first female prime minister, 64, called the rare winter snap election to capitalise on her buoyant personal approval ratings since she was elevated to lead the ruling LDP late last year.

Voters have been drawn to her straight-talking, hard-working image, but her nationalistic leanings and emphasis on security have strained ties with powerful neighbour China, while her promises of tax cuts have rattled financial markets.