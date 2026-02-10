US news anchor says ‘hour of desperation’ in search for missing mother

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC News ‘Today’ co-host Savannah Guthrie (pic), was reportedly snatched from her Tucson home. (AFP pic)

LOS ANGELES : A US TV host whose family has been at the centre of national attention for a week since her elderly mother was apparently kidnapped said Monday she and her siblings had reached “an hour of desperation.”

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC News “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been snatched from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the night of Jan 31 or in the early hours of Feb 1, sparking a massive hunt in a case that has gripped America.

Savannah Guthrie on Monday released the latest video appeal for public help in tracking down her ailing mother, who suffers from heart problems and needs regular medication.

“As we enter into another week of this nightmare… thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt,” an emotional Guthrie said on Instagram.

“Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find where she was taken, and we don’t know where.

“We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help.

“If you see anything, you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you… report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation.”

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has garnered wall-to-wall coverage in US media, with dozens of reporters and camera crews descending on the quiet Arizona suburb where she lives.

Authorities said they believed the missing woman was still alive, and said blood discovered on her doorstep belonged to her.