Cops nab man who stabbed mum to death in Alor Setar

The 52-year-old victim, an operations executive at a bank, was said to have been stabbed three times, including in the torso. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man who is alleged to have stabbed his 52-year-old mother to death at their home in Alor Setar, Kedah, was arrested in Selangor last night.

Kota Setar police chief Syed Basri Syed Ali said the suspect has been remanded for seven days until Feb 9, Astro Awani reported.

This is to help the cops complete their murder investigation, he added.

The victim, an operations executive at a bank, was found dead by another of her sons at their home on Jalan Tanjung Bendahara yesterday morning.

She was said to have been stabbed three times, including in the torso.

Police said a handbag containing jewellery, cash and a handphone were also missing.