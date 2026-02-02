Woman murdered in Alor Setar home, cops hunt for son

Kota Setar police chief Syed Basri Syed Ali urged Amirul Shafiq Shamsul Zahari, 28, to come forward to assist in the murder investigation. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A middle-aged woman was found dead with three stab wounds on her body at her house on Jalan Tanjung Bendahara in Alor Setar, Kedah, this morning.

Zaharullail Basir, 52, an operations executive at a bank, was found dead by one of her sons, who alerted police around 8.45am, Berita Harian reported.

Kota Setar police chief Syed Basri Syed Ali said the victim was stabbed in the torso and also had wounds on her head, face and wrist.

“Checks found that a handbag containing jewellery, cash and a handphone was missing. The motive for the murder is still under investigation.

“We believe this incident may have involved another son of the victim,” he said, adding that the victim was staying with three of her children.

Syed Basri said police are currently tracking down the suspect and urged Amirul Shafiq Shamsul Zahari, 28, to come forward to assist in the murder investigation.