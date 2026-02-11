China’s Xi hails ‘fight against corruption’ after top general’s fall

The anti-corruption purge shrinks the CMC from its seven-member lineup to a single general serving with Xi Jinping as chair. (EPA Images pic)

BEIJING : Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the military’s “fight against corruption”, state media reported Wednesday, in a rare acknowledgement of graft weeks after Beijing escalated a sweeping purge by probing its top general.

Beijing’s defence ministry said last month it was investigating Zhang Youxia, a vice chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), as well as Liu Zhenli, chief of staff of the CMC’s joint staff department, which oversees combat planning.

The pair were the latest to fall under a huge drive to root out graft at all levels of the Chinese Communist Party and state since Xi came to power more than a decade ago. The drive has targeted the military in recent years.

Speaking to soldiers in a virtual address on Tuesday, Xi said the military had “undergone revolutionary tempering in the fight against corruption”, using a phrase commonly associated with strengthening military and party loyalty.

“The People’s Liberation Army has advanced in-depth political rectification (and) effectively responded to various risks and challenges,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The anti-graft drive in the military has decimated the powerful CMC from its seven-person roster in 2022 to one general alongside Xi, who serves as its chair.

Leaders across the military’s service branches have also been investigated or expelled.

Xi said in his remarks that “the past year has been highly unusual and extraordinary,” but troops “have proven fully reliable and trustworthy.”

CCTV reported that discipline czar Zhang Shengmin, CMC’s sole known member alongside Xi, was present at the address.

A CCTV broadcast also showed defence minister Dong Jun sitting near Xi and Zhang.