Trump ends immigration crackdown in Minnesota

Federal agents have carried out extensive raids and arrests in Minneapolis recently, described by the government as aimed at criminals. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : President Donald Trump’s point man on Thursday announced the end of ramped-up immigration operations in Minnesota that triggered outrage following the killing of two US citizens.

Thousands of federal agents have in recent weeks conducted aggressive raids and arrests in what the administration claims are targeted missions against criminals.

“I have proposed and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” Trump’s official Tom Homan told a briefing in Minneapolis.

“A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week.”

The operations have sparked mass protests in Minneapolis, and the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti less than three weeks apart last month led to a wave of criticism.

Homan raised the prospect that the officers would deploy to another location but gave no details, as speculation is rife about which city might be targeted next.

“In the next week, we’re going to deploy the officers here on detail back to their home stations or other areas of the country where they are needed. But we’re going to continue to force immigration law,” he said.

Opposition Democrats have called for sweeping reforms to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, including ending mobile patrols, prohibiting agents from concealing their faces and requiring warrants.