Peru’s Congress to debate impeachment of interim president on Tuesday

Jose Jeri assumed office in October, succeeding Dina Boluarte after protests over corruption, pledging to tackle organised crime and related violence. (EPA Images pic)

LIMA : Peru’s Congress will next week debate whether to impeach interim president Jose Jeri, the country’s seventh head of state in 10 years, who stands accused of the irregular hiring of several women in his government.

A motion to oust Jeri, 39, received the backing of dozens of lawmakers on claims of influence peddling, the latest of a series of impeachment bids against him.

Jeri, in office since October, took over from unpopular leader Dina Boluarte, who was ousted by lawmakers amid a wave of protests against corruption and a wave of violence linked to organised crime he has vowed to roll back.

Prosecutors said Friday they were opening an investigation into “whether the head of state exercised undue influence” in the government appointments of nine women on his watch.

The impeachment motion will be debated on Tuesday, interim congressional leader Fernando Rospigliosi said.

Jeri, a onetime leader of Congress himself, was appointed to serve out the remainder of Boluarte’s term, which runs until July, when a new president will take over following elections on April 12.

Jeri is constitutionally barred from seeking election in April.

The alleged improper appointments were revealed by investigative TV programme Cuarto Poder, which said five women were given jobs in the president’s office and the environment ministry after visiting with Jeri.

Prosecutors spoke of a total of nine women.

Jeri is also under investigation for alleged “illegal sponsorship of interests” following a secret meeting with a Chinese businessman with commercial ties with the government.

If successfully impeached, Jeri would cease to exercise his functions and be replaced by a new interim president.

He claims to be the victim of a plot to force him to resign.

Peru is experiencing a prolonged political crisis, which has seen it burn through six presidents since 2016, several of them impeached or under investigation for wrongdoing.

It is also gripped by a wave of extortion that has claimed dozens of lives, particularly of bus drivers – some shot at the wheel if their companies refuse to pay protection money.

In two years, the number of extortion cases reported in Peru jumped more than tenfold – from 2,396 to over 25,000 in 2025.