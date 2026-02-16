Iran’s foreign minister in Geneva for second round of US talks

During his Geneva visit, Abbas Araghchi is expected to meet his Swiss and Omani counterparts, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, and other international officials. (EPA Images pic)

GENEVA : Iran’s foreign minister has arrived in Geneva ahead of a second round of negotiations with the US, Iranian state television said Monday, as Washington keeps up pressure on the Islamic republic.

According to Tehran, “indirect” Iran–US nuclear talks mediated by Oman will be held on Tuesday, although Washington has previously pushed for other topics to be discussed, including Iran’s ballistic missiles and support for regional proxies.

Tehran and Washington restarted negotiations this month after previous talks collapsed when Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran last June.

Considerable uncertainty surrounds the fate of Iran’s stockpile of more than 400kg of 60% enriched uranium that was last seen by nuclear watchdog inspectors in June.

“The foreign minister has arrived in Geneva at the head of a diplomatic and expert delegation to take part in the second round of nuclear negotiation,” Iran’s state-run IRIB wrote on its Telegram channel.

During his visit to Geneva, Abbas Araghchi is expected to hold talks with his Swiss and Omani counterparts as well as the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, and other international officials, Iran’s foreign ministry said.

Washington has dispatched Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House confirmed on Sunday.

The latest talks follow repeated threats from Trump of military action against Tehran, first over Iran’s deadly crackdown on anti-government protests, and then more recently over the country’s nuclear programme.

The West fears the programme is aimed at making a bomb, which Tehran denies.

On Friday, Trump said a change of government in Iran would be the “best thing that could happen”, as he sent a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East to ratchet up military pressure.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister told the BBC that Tehran would consider compromises on its uranium stockpile if Washington lifts sanctions that have crippled the Islamic republic’s economy.

“If we see the sincerity on their (American) part, I am sure we will be on a road to having an agreement,” said Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that any deal must involve the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran as well as Tehran’s ability to enrich more.

“There should be no enrichment capability… dismantle the equipment and the infrastructure that allows you to enrich in the first place,” he said during a speech in Jerusalem.

‘Viable’ deal

On Feb 6, Araghchi led the Iranian delegation in indirect talks with Witkoff and Kushner in Muscat.

Switzerland has played a key role in diplomatic relations between Iran and the US for decades.

It has represented US interests in Iran since Washington broke off relations with Tehran after the 1980 hostage crisis, a year after the Iranian revolution.

Iranian deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy Hamid Ghanbari said Tehran was seeking a deal with the United States that would generate economic benefits for both countries, particularly in sectors such as aviation, mining and oil and gas, the Fars news agency reported.

“For the agreement to be viable, it is essential that the US also be able to benefit from it in areas with strong and rapid economic return potential,” he was quoted as saying.