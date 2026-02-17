Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks, Trump says Kyiv must negotiate ‘fast’

Ukrainian national flags are hoisted at graves in the Alley of Heroes at a military cemetery in Kharkiv amid Russia’s invasion. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump said Monday he hopes Ukraine reaches a deal with Russia “fast” ahead of Tuesday’s Washington-brokered talks in Geneva between Moscow and Kyiv.

“Ukraine better come to the table, fast,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to Washington.

Trump is pushing to end the conflict, unleashed when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but two previous rounds of US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi did not yield any signs of a breakthrough.

Both sides said publicly the discussions were productive, but they remain far apart on the key issue of territory.

Moscow has stuck to its demands in the talks for sweeping territorial and political concessions from Ukraine – rejected by Kyiv as tantamount to capitulation.

Trump’s top envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be in the US delegation, while former Russian culture minister Vladimir Medinsky will lead Moscow’s team.

Rustem Umerov – the head of Ukraine’s National Security Council – will represent Kyiv, along with a host of other officials.