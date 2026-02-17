Trump calls Rubio, Vance ‘fantastic’ amid 2028 speculation

US President Donald Trump has privately hinted at a rivalry between vice president JD Vance (left) and secretary of state Marco Rubio. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : President Donald Trump said vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio are both “fantastic,” but fell short of saying if he would support either one of them to lead the Republican presidential ticket in the 2028 election.

“It’s something I don’t have to worry about now. I’ve got three years to go,” Trump told reporters Monday when asked if he would support Vance or Rubio in 2028.

“JD is fantastic. And Marco – they’re both fantastic,” Trump said aboard Air Force One. “I think Marco did a great job in Munich.”

The president has been coy about who he would like to see lead the Republican Party after his second term in the White House ends. But Trump has repeatedly named both his vice president and his secretary of state when asked who he’d like to succeed him as president.

Trump last year said that Vance is “most likely” the heir-apparent to the Make America Great Again movement, but has also said that Rubio would make a great nominee.

The question comes after Rubio received positive reviews at the Munich Security Conference where he sketched out a shared heritage with Europe and asserted a common path ahead, while still focusing on the Trump administration’s stance on western dominance, immigration and climate skepticism. He struck a markedly softer tone than Vance did at the event a year earlier.

In that speech last year, Vance lambasted European allies and focused on cultural divides in a speech that was widely seen as inflaming rifts between the US and the EU. Rubio, in an interview with Bloomberg News, said he was not turning away from Vance’s speech, but wanted to explain the Trump administration’s reasoning.

Rubio, 54, a longtime anti-communist hawk, has embraced Trump’s aggressive approach while seeking ways to make deals in private. Vance, 41, a relative newcomer to politics best known for a memoir about life in small-town Ohio and Kentucky, embodies the MAGA movement’s anti-elite sensibilities, and Trump’s penchant for disruptive and unpredictable dealmaking.

Trump has spent months privately – and at times publicly – teasing a rivalry between the two, suggesting at turns that one, then the other, is best positioned to take the torch from him.