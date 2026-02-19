Philippines’ Duterte to skip ICC hearing, says he is ‘frail’

Supporters of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte stage a demonstration to honour his 80th birthday in Manila. (EPA Images pic)

THE HAGUE : Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte does not plan to attend his pre-trial hearing at the International Criminal Court set for next week, saying he is physically unfit to follow the legal proceedings.

“I do not wish to attend legal proceedings that I will forget within minutes,” Duterte said in a request filed by his lawyer to waive his right to be present at the hearing on the confirmation of charges against him that starts on Monday.

“I am old, tired, and frail. I wish for this Court to respect my peace inside the cell it has placed me. I have accepted the fact that I could die in prison,” he said in the document filed with the ICC’s pre-trial chamber on Wednesday.

The 80-year old Duterte, who led the Southeast Asian nation from 2016 to 2022, was arrested in March last year on charges of crimes against humanity linked to his brutal anti-drug campaign, which killed thousands.

He’s been detained at the war crimes court’s facility in The Hague since the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr surrendered him as the political alliance between Marcos and the Duterte family crumbled.

Duterte said he does not wish to follow next week’s proceedings from outside the courtroom through the use of technology either. “I understand the consequences of my waiving this right which has been thoroughly explained to me by my Counsel and I trust him and his team to challenge the sufficiency of the Prosecution’s evidence on my behalf,” he said.

He again contested that he “oversaw a policy of extra-judicial killings,” saying the claims were made by his political opponents. He also challenged the ICC’s jurisdiction over the case, calling his extradition to The Hague a “kidnapping.”

The ex-leader made the request on the same day that his daughter, vice president Sara Duterte, said that she will run for the Philippine presidency, declaring her plan years ahead of the next election in 2028. The vice president made the announcement amid a deepening feud with Marcos and fresh impeachment attempts against her.