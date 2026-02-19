US to withdraw all troops from Syria

Washington is planning to withdraw all of its 1,000 troops from Syria over the next two months. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : The US is planning to withdraw all of its 1,000 troops from Syria over the next two months, according to US media reports.

Washington will end its presence in the country after the Syrian government extended its control over the country and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, once key to fighting Islamic State (IS), pledged to integrate into the state, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Television network CBS also reported on the plan, citing unnamed US officials.

The decision comes after US forces recently withdrew from some bases in Syria, including Al-Tanf and Al-Shadadi, which were used in the US-led international coalition’s fight against IS.

Washington has drawn close to Syria’s new authorities since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, and has transferred thousands of IS fighters from prisons to secure facilities in Iraq.

The US is also building up its military capabilities near Iran, where officials have vowed to respond to any attack by laying siege to American military outposts in the region.

US media reported Wednesday that Washington will be ready to launch strikes against Iran as early as this weekend, though Trump has reportedly not made a final decision yet.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.