Iran says US has not asked for zero nuclear enrichment

Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the focus of the talks was now on ensuring that Iran’s nuclear programme, including enrichment, remains peaceful. (EPA Images pic)

TEHRAN : Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said US negotiators have not requested Tehran end its nuclear enrichment programme, contradicting statements from American officials.

“We have not offered any suspension, and the US side has not asked for zero enrichment,” Araghchi said in an interview on the Morning Joe show published online Friday by US TV network MSNBC.

The top diplomat also said the next step in talks between the two sides is for him to present a draft of a possible deal to Washington “in the next two, three days”.

“What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran’s nuclear programme, including enrichment, is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever,” Araghchi said.

His comments stand in contrast to information relayed by high-ranking US officials including President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said Iran must not be allowed to enrich uranium at any level.

Araghchi’s remarks come after Washington and Tehran concluded on Tuesday a second round of Oman-mediated talks in the Swiss city of Geneva.

The two foes held an initial round of discussions on February 6 in Oman, the first since previous talks collapsed during the 12-day Iran-Israel war last June in which the US took part by striking Iranian nuclear facilities.

On Thursday, Trump suggested the US would attack Iran again if Tehran does not make a deal with Washington within 10 days, which he later extended to 15.

Washington has repeatedly called for zero enrichment but has also sought to address Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its support for militant groups in the region — issues which Israel has pushed to include in the talks.

Western countries accuse the Islamic republic of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

Tehran denies having such military ambitions but insists on its right to the technology for civilian purposes.

Trump, who has ratcheted up pressure on Iran to reach an agreement, has deployed a significant naval force to the region, which he has described as an “armada”.

After sending the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and escort battleships to the Gulf in January, he ordered a second carrier, the Gerald Ford, to depart for the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iranian naval forces this week conducted military drills in the Gulf and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz in their own show of force.