Pakistan strikes 7 militant camps in Afghan border region

The Islamabad mosque bombing killed at least 31 people and wounded more than 160. (EPA Images pic)

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad said Sunday it had carried out strikes on seven sites along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region targeting Afghan-based militant groups it blames for recent attacks.

Citing three attacks since the start of Ramadan last week, Pakistan “has carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven Terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban” and its affiliates in the border region, a statement by the information ministry said.

The statement posted on X by information minister Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan had also targeted an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

It did not indicate where the strikes were carried out or give further details on them.

The ministry said they were carried out in response to a blast at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad two weeks ago and other more recent bombings in northwest Pakistan.

The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the mosque bombing which killed at least 31 people and wounded more than 160 in the deadliest attack on Islamabad since the 2008 Marriott hotel bombing.

Pakistan has accused Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities of allowing Afghan soil to be used to harbour militants and the relationship between the two countries has deteriorated sharply with deadly border clashes in recent months