Trump renews attack on US Supreme Court, vows other tariffs, licences

US President Donald Trump said he would raise a temporary tariff from 10% to 15% on US imports from all countries, the maximum level allowed under the law. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : President Donald Trump renewed his condemnation of the US Supreme Court today after it ruled against his sweeping tariff programme last week, vowing to turn to other tariffs powers and licences but giving no details.

“The court has also approved all other Tariffs, of which there are many, and they can all be used in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty, than the Tariffs as initially used,” he wrote in a social media post.

Trump said on Saturday he would raise a temporary tariff from 10% to 15% on US imports from all countries, the maximum level allowed under the law, a day after the court ruled that Trump had exceeded his presidential authority when he imposed an array of higher tariff rates under an economic emergency law.