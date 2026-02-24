Trump threatens countries that would ‘play games’ with tariffs

Donald Trump insisted in a separate Truth Social post that, as president, he does not have to return to Congress to seek approval for tariffs. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump threatened nations Monday with punishing tariff hikes if they “play games” after his trade policy setback before the Supreme Court – hours before new duties were set to kick in.

“Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the USA for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to,” Trump wrote on social media.

The high court struck down Trump’s global tariffs last Friday, ruling that he had exceeded his authority in tapping emergency economic powers to impose them.

This dealt a sharp blow to Trump’s economic agenda, of which tariffs – and his ability to impose them rapidly – have been a key feature.

In a notice posted late Sunday, US Customs and Border Protection said it would stop collecting tariffs struck down by the court starting Tuesday.

But US trade representative Jamieson Greer maintained over the weekend that he expects partners to “stand by” the tariff deals they have struck with Washington.

After the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s country-specific tariffs last week, the US leader turned to a separate law to sign an order for broad 10% duties on imports, taking effect Tuesday.

He later vowed to hike this level to 15%.

Trump insisted in a separate Truth Social post Monday that “as President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of tariffs.”

He also claimed that the court gave him “far more powers and strength” with its ruling, and that he could use “licences to do absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries.”