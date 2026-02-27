People seen shopping at a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney where an AI assistant Olive is tasked with helping customers. (AFP pic)

SYDNEY : Australian supermarket giant Woolworths has been forced to rein in an AI-powered customer service assistant after users reported it had been rambling about its mother.

The AI assistant, who goes by Olive, offers round the clock help with everything from tracking orders to finding products.

But users online reported that Olive has in recent weeks gone slightly off-message while on the phone.

“It asked me for my date of birth and when I gave it, it started rambling about how its mother was born in the same year,” one user wrote on online discussion site Reddit.

Another user reported Olive had attempted “fake banter”, talked about its relatives and made “fake typing sounds” while looking something up.

“The ick cringe factor whilst wasting completely unnecessary time was enough to make me hate Olive and wish her harm,” they wrote.

And one user on X said their mum had contacted Olive and received the same kind of response.

Olive “kept claiming to be a real person and started talking about its memories of its mother and her angry voice”, they said.

A Woolworths spokesperson told AFP that the responses about birthdays had been written by a human employee.

“Olive has been around since 2018. Over this time, customer feedback for Olive has been very positive, with many noting its personality,” they said.

“A number of responses about birthdays were written for Olive by a team member several years ago as a more personal way for Olive to connect with customers.

“As a result of customer feedback, we recently removed this particular scripting.”

Woolworths is one of Australia’s largest supermarket chains and is far from the only company to have employed AI-powered customer service assistants.

The company said in January it had teamed up with Google to make Olive capable of doing more tasks for customers, including meal planning.

AI agents are increasingly widespread but experts warn they can “hallucinate” non-existent events.