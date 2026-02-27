Iran offers to help ‘facilitate dialogue’ between Afghanistan, Pakistan

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran is ready to facilitate dialogue and enhance cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan. (EPA Images pic)

TEHRAN : Iran offered to help facilitate dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan after Islamabad declared the neighbours at “open war”, carrying out air strikes on Kabul following border clashes.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to provide any assistance necessary to facilitate dialogue and to enhance understanding and cooperation between the two countries,” foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

Iran, which shares borders with both Pakistan and Afghanistan, has maintained close ties with Pakistan and has also engaged with the Taliban authorities, though it has not formally recognised their rule.

During a previous round of hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan in October, Iran had offered to mediate between them.