Macron says EU’s move on Mercosur deal a ‘bad surprise’

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would make sure that what had been negotiated over the last few months was respected. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : President Emmanuel Macron denounced today the European Commission’s “bad manners” following its decision to provisionally apply the Mercosur trade deal and called the move a “bad surprise” for France.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said earlier today that the EU will implement the mammoth trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc while waiting for a top court’s ruling on its legality.

“For France, this is a surprise, and a bad one,” Macron said in a strongly-worded statement, adding the move showed “bad manners towards the European Parliament”.

“The European Commission has made the unilateral decision to provisionally apply the agreement with Mercosur, even though the European Parliament has not voted on it. It is thus taking on a very heavy responsibility”.

Speaking alongside Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Golob, Macron said he would make sure “that what we have negotiated hard for over the last few months is respected”.

“We will be uncompromising on compliance with these rules, because Europe has significantly tightened the rules on our producers in recent years,” Macron added.

“And so I will never defend an agreement that is lax on imports and tough on what we produce at home, because it is inconsistent for European consumers and criminal for European sovereignty,” he said.