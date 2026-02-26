Nokia to deploy network solutions for Telefónica’s AI data centres across Spain

Nokia is expected to provide connectivity at 17 Edge data centre sites, 12 of which are already in operation. (EPA Images pic)

HELSINKI : Nokia has won a multi-year contract with Telefónica to deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-enabling networking solutions to support its new Edge data centre network across Spain, the Finnish group said today.

The deal highlights how AI-driven data centres are creating new revenue streams for Nokia, which continues to rely heavily on its 5G business.

Key details

Nokia will be exclusively responsible for providing connectivity at 17 Edge sites, 12 of which are already in operation.

It will enable Telefónica to deliver AI, B2B and Telco Cloud services to residential, enterprise and public sector customers.

The new high-speed, low-latency network is designed to support AI training and essential digital services in healthcare, education and industry.

Spain is emerging as a rapidly expanding data centre market in Europe, with major players like Blackstone and Amazon planning multi-billion dollar investments in the sector.

Value of the contract was not disclosed.