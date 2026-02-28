Russia says Trump, Israel are plunging the Middle East into the abyss with Iran attack

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, questioned Washington’s staying power given the short history of the US compared to that of Persia’s civilisation. (EPA Images pic)

MOSCOW : Russia criticised US President Donald Trump and Israel for embarking on a dangerously irresponsible attack on Iran, which Moscow said was plunging the entire Middle East into the abyss.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting its leadership and plunging the Middle East into a new conflict that Trump said would end a security threat to the US and give Iranians a chance to topple their rulers.

“Washington and Tel Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region closer to a humanitarian, economic, and possibly radiological catastrophe,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.

“By plunging the Middle East into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation, they are actually encouraging countries around the world, primarily in the region, to acquire more and more serious means against emerging threats,” the ministry said.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s powerful Security Council, chided US President Donald Trump on Saturday for the attack on Iran and questioned Washington’s staying power given the relatively short history of the US compared to that of Persia’s civilisation.

“The peacekeeper is at it again. The talks with Iran were just a cover. Everyone knew that,” Medvedev, a former Russian president, said in English.

“So who has more patience to wait for the enemy’s sorry end now? The US is just 249 years old.

“The Persian Empire was founded over 2500 years ago. Let’s see what happens in 100 years or so…,” Medvedev said.