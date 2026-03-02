Indian PM urges ‘early’ end to hostilities in call with Netanyahu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference in Jerusalem. (EPA Images pic)

NEW DELHI : Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday he had spoken with his Israeli counterpart and urged an “early” end to the conflict after strikes on Iran.

“India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities,” Modi, who met with Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday, wrote on X after the telephone call.

Modi “conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority”.

Modi also spoke to Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, after Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone campaign in the Gulf.

“India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times,” Modi said on X.

“We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability.”