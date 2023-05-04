The airline offers promotional fares from as low as RM199 until May 14.

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Indonesia will commence a new route connecting Jakarta and Kuching starting June 15 as part of its efforts to boost tourism in the Asean region.

In a statement today, AirAsia said promotional fares from as low as RM199 for a one-way trip are now available via its AirAsia app and website for the thrice-weekly route, which flies every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The promotion would run from now until May 14 for trips between June 15 and Oct 29.

“Jakarta is the second city in Asean to be connected with Sarawak by AirAsia. Currently AirAsia Malaysia flies between Singapore and three Sarawak cities – Kuching, Miri and Sibu – making it the airline with the widest network between Singapore and Sarawak,” it said.

According to a flight schedule included in the statement, the Jakarta-Kuching flight would depart at 7.30am (Western Indonesian time) and arrive at Kuching at 10.40am (Malaysian time), while the return flight would depart at 11.10am (Malaysian time) and arrive at Jakarta at 12.20pm (Western Indonesian time).

AirAsia is also conducting domestic service within Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

The low-cost carrier recently reported encouraging results for the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2023), recording a 153% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in passenger traffic across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Capital A Bhd, the airline’s parent company, revealed that AirAsia flew 13.2 million passengers in Q1 2023 versus 5.2 million in Q1 2022, and its load factor has increased from 75% to 89% during the same period, matching pre-pandemic levels.

Its engineering and maintenance unit Asia Digital Engineering also secured a US$100 million (RM445.70 million) investment from OCP Asia Ltd on April 26 to build a state-of-the-art 14-line aircraft maintenance hangar facility in Sepang, Selangor.

Capital A and its mid-range affiliate airline AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) are currently classified as Practice Note (PN17) companies by Bursa Malaysia after huge pandemic-related losses resulted in negative shareholders equity for both companies.

Both companies are currently working on their respective regularisation plans which entail the potential disposal of Capital A’s aviation assets to AAX.

The deadline for Capital A to submit its plan falls on July 7, while AAX has filed an application to Bursa to extend its deadline from April 28 to July 28.

At yesterday’s close, Capital A’s share price stood at 77 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM3.19 billion.

AAX’s share price, meanwhile, stood at RM1.39, giving the airline a market capitalisation of RM576.59 million.