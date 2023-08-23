Jakarta has increased its defence spending in recent years to overhaul its fleet.

JAKARTA: Indonesia has signed a deal to buy 24 transport helicopters from US weapons maker Lockheed Martin to strengthen its military air fleet, the country’s defence ministry said today.

The purchase comes after Indonesia’s defence ministry and US planemaker Boeing signed an agreement on the sale of 24 F-15EX fighter jets on Monday.

The latest deal, signed by Indonesia’s aerospace state-owned company Dirgantara Indonesia and Lockheed Martin, is for Sikorsky S-70M Black Hawk GFA-type helicopters, which the company says are commonly used to “deliver and extract troops”.

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia’s defence minister, said the purchase could “increase the strength of Indonesia’s military.”

The defence ministry did not give a value for the deal.

Indonesia has increased its defence spending in recent years to overhaul its fleet, which includes US-made F-16 and Russian Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30 jets.

Earlier this month, it said it had bought 12 new drones from Turkish Aerospace worth US$300 million, the latest in a series of purchases aimed at modernising the country’s ageing military equipment, which is taking place amid a fast-growing rivalry between the US and China being played out in the South China Sea.

It also purchased 12 used Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets this year in a US$800 million deal that drew criticism as the aircraft were considered too old.

Last year, Jakarta bought 42 Dassault Rafale fighter jets for US$8.1 billion.