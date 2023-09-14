Napic report says 16,000 residential units were launched in the first half this year compared to 33,205 units a year ago.

PETALING JAYA: New residential property launches nationwide in the first half of 2023 (H1 2023) plunged 50.2% to just over 16,000 units from 33,205 units in H1 2022, said the National Property Information Centre’s (Napic) first half 2023 property market report.

Compared to H2 2022’s 20,913 units, new residential launches in H1 2023 were down by 20.9%. These statistics paint a rather bleak picture for the property market, especially the residential property segment.

However, sales performance for new launches recorded an increase of 32.2% compared to H1 2022 of 14.6% although it was lower compared to H2 2022’s 36.8%.

In the first half of 2023, 20.7% of new residential units launched were priced below RM300,000, the RM300,001–RM500,000 price range (37.3%), RM500,001–RM1 million (34.3%) and above RM1 million (7.7%).

Johor recorded the highest number of new residential launches, capturing nearly 25.9% (4,286 units) of the national total with a sales performance at 34.5%.

Selangor recorded the second highest number (2,978 units, 18% share) with a sales performance of 38.6%, while Penang came in third (1,632 units, 9.9% share) with sales performance at 64%.

With terrace homes dominating new launches, Napic said single-storey (3,489 units) and 2-3 storey (4,795 units) together contributed 50.1% of the total units with a sales performance of 49.1%. This was followed by condominium/apartment units at 31% share (5,126 units) with sales performance of 27.8%.

Napic, under the valuation and property services department, said property market activity in the first half recorded more than 184,000 transactions worth RM85.37 billion. This is a 2.1% decrease in volume and 1.1% rise in value compared to the same period last year.

Overhang units decreases

On the overhang situation, Napic said a total of 26,286 overhang units worth RM18.30 billion was recorded in H1 2023, down by 5.3% and 0.6% in volume and value respectively against H2 2022.

“Most of the overhang is in Johor with 4,717 units worth RM4 billion. Likewise, the unsold under construction residential units saw a decrease of 4.9% to 54,844 units compared to H2 2022 (57,649 units),” it said.

On the same note, the serviced apartment sub-sector recorded 22,497 overhang units with a value of RM19.13 billion, a decrease of 6.2% and 5.2% in volume and value respectively against H2 2022.

“Johor recorded the highest overhang in the country with 59.4% (13,366 units), followed by Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, with 24.2% (5,450 units) and 12% (2,689 units) respectively,” it added.

Moving forward, Napic said the property market performance was “moderate” for H1 2023, despite a number of headwinds which have limited the sector’s growth potential.

“With the positive economic growth projection by Bank Negara Malaysia, expected between 4% to 5% in 2023, supported by various government initiatives and assistance, the property market performance is expected to remain cautiously optimistic,” it concluded.