Johari Ghani wants Kg Sungai Baru residential units completed on time

KUALA LUMPUR : Titiwangsa MP Johari Ghani has urged the developer of the Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment project here to complete the new residential units within the promised timeframe.

Johari, who is also investment, trade and industry minister, said that some residents had already vacated their original homes but claimed they had yet to receive the compensation due to them.

“They expect to receive houses as compensation, but when the houses are not completed, problems arise,” he told reporters after launching Citrawarna Kampong Baru 2025 in conjunction with the 125th anniversary of Kampong Baru, organised by the Kelab Belia Kampong Baru here today.

According to Johari, some residents also claimed that when they signed the agreement for the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru, it was with one company, but it is understood that the company later sold part of its interest to a new developer.

“That is also among the issues being examined, namely what will happen if the project is not completed, and who should be held responsible, whether the original company or the new developer, as stipulated in the agreement signed eight years ago,” he said.

Johari added that he had requested the Kuala Lumpur mayor to prioritise the development of two residential blocks to allow traditional landowners to return to their original areas as soon as possible.

The redevelopment project officially commenced on Nov 30 and is expected to be completed within four years.

Previously, the then federal territories minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa, reportedly said that the new residential units would range from 900sq ft to 1,200sq ft, each equipped with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, offering significantly greater comfort compared with the original homes.

Zaliha also announced several incentives agreed to by the developer, including free maintenance charges for the first year, followed by a 70% discount from the second to the 10th year.