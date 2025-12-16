Japan to expand rules on foreigners’ property purchases

The finance ministry cites cases of residential property being purchased by overseas buyers for speculative purposes.

Under existing regulations, the Japanese government only requires non-residents purchasing property for investment purposes to submit a report. (EPA Images pic)
TOKYO:
Japan will revise rules to require foreigners buying domestic property, including for residential purposes, to file a report to the government, finance minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday.

Under current rules, the government only requires foreigners buying property for investment purposes to file a report.

The government will expand the requirement to include property purchased for residential purposes, and aim to introduce the new rules in April next year, Katayama told a news conference.

“We need to grasp the whole picture as we’re seeing cases where residential property is bought (by foreigners) for speculative purposes,” Katayama said.

