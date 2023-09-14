The housing project is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027.

PETALING JAYA: Property developer UEM Sunrise Bhd is set to introduce Residensi ZIG, the second phase of its Kiara Bay township, on Sept 16 in tandem with the Malaysia Day celebration.

Situated within the group’s primary Kiara Bay township in Kepong, this leasehold residence spans 1.38ha, comprising a total of 1,126 units organised across three distinct zones – A, B and C.

These units are available for purchase with an initial price tag of RM340,888, equivalent to RM575 per sq ft.

With an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM646.2 million, Residensi ZIG is scheduled to be completed sometime in the fourth quarter of 2027.

In a press statement on Tuesday, UEM Sunrise chief marketing officer Kenny Wong said the innovative eco-friendly residence is designed to reconnect residents with the environment, showcasing the harmonious coexistence of nature and modern living within homes.

“As Residensi ZIG is our biophilic-themed residence, it focuses on creating an environment where the building occupants can reconnect and immerse themselves with nature to improve their physical and mental well-being,” said Wong during the media launch.

Residensi ZIG is easily accessible via major highways such as the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Selayang-Kepong highway and Damansara Puchong Expressway (LDP).

