The Iconic Marjorie Hotel in Sungai Nibong is set to open in the middle of next year.

GEORGE TOWN: Iconic Penang Sdn Bhd will complete a RM180 million five-star hotel under the Marriott brand in Penang by the middle of next year.

The Iconic Marjorie Hotel will be a 298-room property near Sungai Nibong, touted to be the first five-star Peranakan-inspired hotel of its kind and scale, with designs borrowed from Penang’s cultural heritage.

Iconic Penang director Tan Kean Tet said the hotel would be part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, joining several top properties under the range.

“Marriott International is the world’s largest hotel company and has consistently delivered the highest levels of service.

“I believe our partnership will further unlock the potential value of Iconic’s property and hotel assets, leveraging Marriott’s brand and presence,” he said at the signing of a franchise agreement between the company and Marriott here today.

Marriott International Asia Pacific (excluding China) senior vice-president Kevin Chen said it was excited to have Iconic Marjorie onboard, which fits into its Tribute Portfolio hotel range and offers enjoyable stays for both leisure and business travellers.

Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, who witnessed the signing, said the project would help Penang pivot further to high-end tourism and boost the local economy.

He said Marriott’s expanded presence is a testament to Penang’s position as Malaysia’s primary tourism gateway.

The hotel, which is 60% complete, will be the first in Penang to achieve the gold standard under the Green Building Index.

The Lone Pine at Batu Ferringhi had become the first local property to be included in Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio in Penang in July.

It was learnt that another Marriott property is expected to open near Gurney Drive this year, besides the Marriott Courtyard, which opened on Macalister Road two years ago.

The Iconic Marjorie is the company’s second foray into hotels, with the first one near Juru in 2016.