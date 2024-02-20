The initiative is to feature advanced technologies aimed at reducing environmental impact.

PETALING JAYA: UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMW Toyota) today unveiled its “Beyond Zero” initiative, aligning with Toyota’s global pursuit of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Investment, trade, and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said recognising the urgency for Malaysia’s shift to sustainable energy, the country is fuelled by global commitments and the potential for economic diversification and energy security.

“Malaysia, being recognised as the best country in Southeast Asia in the Energy Transition Index 2023 by the World Economic Forum, is on the right track to becoming a regional leader in the energy transition.

“Toyota’s innovative efforts in clean energy, through its diverse approach, align seamlessly with our national goals,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, UMW Toyota president K Ravindran said recognising the uniqueness of Malaysia’s automotive industry landscape which positions it as a major electrical and electronics manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia is crucial to positioning the group appropriately in this journey.

The “Beyond Zero” event was launched symbolically to showcase its diverse approach to various electrified technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and fuel cell EVs.

The event, which is taking place from today until Feb 28 at Technology Park Malaysia, Bukit Jalil, showcases the latest in automotive sustainability, featuring advanced technologies and design elements aimed at reducing environmental impact.

With a history of proven reliability on Malaysian roads since 2009 and globally since 1997, UMW Toyota has sold 41,600 HEVs since 2009 which translates into commendable decarbonisation effects of approximately 150,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide absorption that is equivalent to 500,000 trees.