IHH Healthcare’s Q3 net profit rises 15% to RM616mil

IHH Healthcare Bhd’s Q3 revenue jumped to RM6.57 billion from RM5.64 billion a year earlier. (IHH pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : IHH Healthcare Bhd’s net profit rose 15% to RM616 million in the third quarter (Q3) ended Sept 30, 2025 from RM534 million in the same period a year ago.

This was due to increased daycare revenue, medical tourism and greater cost-containment measures, especially in Malaysia and India.

Revenue for the quarter jumped to RM6.57 billion from RM5.64 billion previously, driven by the hospital and healthcare segments and external revenue from ParkwayLife Real Estate Investment Trust.

“Hospital and healthcare revenue increased 9% to RM6.33 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 12% to RM1.45 billion.

“The growth was driven by a sustained demand for quality healthcare services, and a case-mix of more acute patients and price adjustments to counter inflation,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

IHH Healthcare said the consolidation of Island Hospital and Bayindir Healthcare Group, which were acquired in November 2024 and July 2025, respectively, also contributed to the increase in revenue.

For the year-to-date, the group’s revenue rose 8% to RM19.16 billion from RM17.69 billion in the same period last year.

In a separate statement, the group said IHH Healthcare continued to manage persistently challenging environments, which include “payor pressure, medical inflation, forex volatility and macro headwinds, while transforming to capture opportunities from the future of healthcare.”

“Balance sheet remained strong, with net cash generated from operating activities at RM4.4 billion; overall cash balance at RM1.4 billion,” it added.

On its prospects, the group said it will focus on driving profitability and sustaining healthy return on equity while maintaining prudent capital management and mitigating inflationary and interest rate pressures.

Group CEO Prem Kumar Nair said IHH Healthcare will continue to drive capital-efficient growth through transformation and clinical leadership.

“We reported strong financial performance even as we continue on our multi-year transformation to anticipate changes and capture longer-term opportunities in the industry.

“Therefore, we expect to maintain solid margins and returns,” he added.